Marana sexual assault suspect captured in Mexico

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - On July, 18, 2020, Marana Police Department officers responded to a distress call in reference to sexual assault on the northwest part of town.
After investigations, officers were able to identify the suspect, Rogelio Othon, and obtained a warrant for his arrest. Unfortunately, Othon fled to Mexico before authorities were able to arrest him.
Marana P.D detectives responded to this by contacting the United States Marshals Service to assist in the suspect’s search.
On Aug. 13, at around 10 p.m., Arizona’s USMS Offender task Force located Othon and arrested him with the assistance of Mexican authorities.
Othon is currently in custody and faces charges of Sexual Assault and Sexual Conduct with a Minor.
A mugshot of the suspect has not been released by authorities.
