Pima County Grant to Help Child Care Centers

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Applications open Friday, August 14th for a new grant offered by Pima County to help child care centers and their COVID-19 costs.
They’re offering $2 million to reimburse child care providers for costs associated with reopening and operating safely and provide up to $10,000 per business owner. Eligible cost for reimbursement includes rent, lease and mortgage payments; utilities; payroll expenses; licensing fees; liability insurance; cleaning supplies; classroom materials and supplies, personal protective equipment; and renovations to meet pandemic operational guidelines.
It'll be a big help for smaller centers like St. Marks Early Childhood Center on Magee.
They closed down March 17th and didn't open until June 29th, but their expenses continued.
“We were paying our employees to stay on and of course having zero income so it’s been very difficult,” said Laurie Walsh, Director of Early Childhood Center at St. Marks
Even with a small savings and PPP loan, it left them with little wiggle room when they re-opened. They're only now at half enrollment but facing new costs due to adding increased cleaning measures.
It’s why come Friday they’ll be applying for the grant that’s funded by the CARES Act.
“This would allow us to very quickly get up to 10,000 into the hands of child care providers to help reimburse some of the cost they’ve already spent since march,” said Nicole Fyffe, Assistant to the County Administrator.
There are some eligibility requirements for the grant:
- Child care business is outside of the City of Tucson.
-Business must be a Certified DES Family Child Care Provider or an Arizona Department of Health Services licensed Child Care Center.
-Business must have 30 employees or less.
-Business finances must have been negatively impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic.
-Business must have been legally established as of February 2020.
-You must provide invoices and proof of payment for reimbursable expenses made since March 1, 2020.
-You are limited to one grant per business owner (not per physical business location).
The grant will be administered as a collaboration between two County departments -- Grants Management and Innovation (GMI) and Community & Workforce Development (CWD), using CWD’s Zoom Grant application platform. The application will be open from August 14 to August 28.
“There’s a lot of additional costs coming up and their revenue base has just shrunk substantially without parents’ fees coming in,” said Fyffe. “Everybody wants to get back to work and get back to normal and that’s very difficult to do without childcare.”
St. Marks is also applying for the grant from DES released Thursday, offering similar relief to childcare centers and their costs.
Hoping it can help keep their doors open.
“We’re hopeful that centers will be able to stay afloat and stay in business and support families especially as more families go back to work,” said Walsh.
Fyffe said the county will also be publishing a check list for parents to ask what their child care centers are doing to keep their children safe.
Starting August 14th, the application can be found [HERE].
For more information from Pima County, click [HERE].
