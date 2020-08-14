Pregnancy and COVID-19, national data

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - As of Aug. 13, 2020, the total number of pregnant women in the United States with COVID-19 is over 16,000- with a total of 37 deaths since January, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
According to their data, Hispanic/Latino women are the most affected group by the virus, followed by White and Black women. Asian women and [other] races are the least affected.
Among these numbers, women between the ages of 25 and 29 have the most infections, followed by women between the ages of 30 and 34, and women 20 and 24.
The total national number of hospitalized pregnancy cases due to COVID-19 is over 4,000, but this only reflects about 27 percent out of the total number of infections because of missing data.
Because only about a quarter of COVID-19 reports include information about pregnancy, these numbers most likely not reflect the total number of pregnant woman with COVID-19 in the United States.
For more precise numbers on this data, click [HERE].
Information is updated every Thursday by the CDC.
