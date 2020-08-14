Scottsdale recruiting company looking for young substitute teachers

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Starting next week, a Scottsdale company will launch a recruiting campaign designed to encourage a younger demographic to consider substitute teaching, according to an AZ Family report.
Substitute teachers will be in high demand as Arizona school districts prepare for worst-case COVID-19 scenarios.
Scottsdale-based Education Staff Solutions finds certified substitute teachers for 60 K-12 school districts across the state.
The average age of ESI’s substitute teachers is 56 and many are retired teachers. A company spokesman said not all of them will feel comfortable filling in for a teacher who might have contracted coronavirus.
That’s why the company plans to focus its recruiting efforts on a younger audience - people in their 20s, 30s and 40s.
Read the entire AZ Family report HERE.
