Sierra Vista Council approves property tax levy, reduces rate

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - As the final step tied to the City’s budget process, the Sierra Vista City Council unanimously voted to set the City’s fiscal year 2020-21 property tax levy and reduce its property tax rate.
The new property tax rate for fiscal year 2020-21, which started July 1, is $0.1106 per $100 of assessed value. That is a decrease from last year’s rate of $0.1124 per $100 of assessed value. With an increase in new construction and property valuation, the property tax levy is still estimated to generate $372,024, which is an increase from last year’s total of $365,370.
If the City kept the tax rate the same as last year, it would have been required public notices and advertising with costs that would exceed the benefit of an increased levy. Property tax makes up a small piece of the City’s revenue, as Sierra Vista relies more on local and state transaction privilege tax dollars.
In the other business the City Council, with all seven members present, unanimously approve the following items:
- The donation of a 1997 Type 1 Pierce Quantum 1500 Pumper to Cochise College. The vehicle will be used in the college’s Firefighter 1 and 2 classes.
- A pre-annexation agreement with Larry Phase III LLC for four properties adjacent to S. Wardle Road. Larry Phase III LLC expressed interest in connecting these properties to the City sewer system and in exchange City staff proposed he sign the pre-annexation agreement.
- A resolution declaring the City’s intent to reimburse itself for capital expenditures, if those expenditures take place before the related financing is in place, per Federal Treasury regulations.
Details on these council items are available in the supporting documents for the Thursday, Aug. 14, City Council meeting. They can be accessed via the City’s document server at docserve.sierravistaaz.gov/.
You can learn more at www.sierravistaaz.gov/your-government/mayor-council/council-meetings/.
Copyright 2020 KOLD News 13. All rights reserved.