Silver Alert: Authorities searching for missing man in Lake Havasu City

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Authorities are looking for missing adult who was last seen in Lake Havasu City at about 11 a.m. on August, 14.
John Sullivan, 77, was last seen in the area of Lake Havasu Avenue and Swanson Avenue.
He was seen driving a black 2012 Ford F-150 pickup truck displaying AXA7146 Arizona license plates.
Sullivan is 5-foot-8, 210 pounds, with gray hair and blue eyes. He was last seen wearing a white polo shirt, black shorts and white shoes with white socks.
