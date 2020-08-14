Silver Alert: Authorities searching for missing man in Mesa

Gathen Evans, 70. (Source: DPS)
By KOLD News 13 Staff | August 14, 2020 at 8:34 PM MST - Updated August 14 at 8:34 PM

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Authorities in Mesa are searching for man who went missing on Aug. 13, 2020.

Evans was last seen at about 7 a.m. near the 500 block of McKellips Road.

He was driving a silver 2015 Toyota Scion displaying a BBL5479 Arizona license plate.

Evans was last seen with an unknown clothing description.

His family says he has diminished mental capacity as a result of a previous stroke and he did not take his medication with him.

Anyone with any information regarding Evans’ whereabouts is urged to call Mesa Police at (480) 644-2211.

