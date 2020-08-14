Silver Alert: Authorities searching for missing man in Mesa

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Authorities in Mesa are searching for man who went missing on Aug. 13, 2020.
Evans was last seen at about 7 a.m. near the 500 block of McKellips Road.
He was driving a silver 2015 Toyota Scion displaying a BBL5479 Arizona license plate.
Evans was last seen with an unknown clothing description.
His family says he has diminished mental capacity as a result of a previous stroke and he did not take his medication with him.
Anyone with any information regarding Evans’ whereabouts is urged to call Mesa Police at (480) 644-2211.
