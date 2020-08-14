Silver Alert: Missing woman in Apache Junction

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Jean Fawley, 75, was last seen wearing an unknown clothing description.
She was driving a red, two-door 2004 Honda Civic displaying an Arizona license plate of CLZ9136.
She was last seen at approximately 3:30 a.m. in the area of US 60 at mile post 228 near Superior, AZ.
Fawley is 5-foot-3, weighs 169 pounds, has brown hair and blue eyes.
Anyone with any information can call the Apache Junction Police Department at (480) 982-8260.
