Silver Alert: Missing woman in Apache Junction

Silver Alert: Missing woman in Apache Junction
Fawley was last seen on Aug. 13 around 3:30 a.m. (Source: DPS)
By KOLD News 13 Staff | August 13, 2020 at 9:28 PM MST - Updated August 13 at 9:28 PM

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Jean Fawley, 75, was last seen wearing an unknown clothing description.

She was driving a red, two-door 2004 Honda Civic displaying an Arizona license plate of CLZ9136.

She was last seen at approximately 3:30 a.m. in the area of US 60 at mile post 228 near Superior, AZ.

Fawley is 5-foot-3, weighs 169 pounds, has brown hair and blue eyes.

Anyone with any information can call the Apache Junction Police Department at (480) 982-8260.

Copyright 2020 KOLD News 13. All rights reserved.