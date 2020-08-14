Three initiatives awaiting validation for General Elections, Prop 207 certified

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Before propositions are certified for an Arizona election ballot, they must go through an initial review in which the Secretary of State sends a 5 percent sample of the signatures obtained to counties for certification.
County recorders then have 15 business days after receiving the sample to verify signatures and return the report to the Secretary of State’s office. Upon receipt, the Secretary of State calculates the validity rate for certified signatures.
If the initiative meets the constitutionally required minimum signature threshold, it moves forward to the General Elections ballot and is assigned a proposition number.
So far, Proposition 207, previously known as the Smart and Safe Act, is the only initiative certified for November. If passed, Prop 207 would legalize the use of recreational marijuana in Arizona.
Petition sheets for this initiative acquired over 545,000 signatures, but more than 115,000 signatures were rejected due to invalid sheets and crossed out lines. Nonetheless, county recorders were able to validate the random sample for certification.
But three initiatives still await county validation: the Second Chances Rehabilitation and Public Safety Act, the Stop Surprise Billing and Protect Patients Act and the Invest in Education Act.
The next initiative for county verification is the Second Chances Act.
If it moves forward, the proposition would impact incarcerations that pose no threat to public safety. The proposition would allow people serving time for non-dangerous offenses to earn release through job training, treatment and education.
The due date for county validation was August 12, so results are upcoming.
The proposition would also establish a fund for violent crime victim support. As stated in the initiative “Prop XXX will safely reduce prison populations, expand rehabilitation, reduce recidivism AND save taxpayers money.”
The Surprise Billing Act follows on the verification sequence. County recorders will submit their results to the Secretary of State on August 17. The initiative will move forward to the General Elections if 11,833 signatures are verified.
The initiative is an effort against the denial of medical treatment for pre-existing conditions. The initiative would take action against “surprise overcharging” for medical intervention when people receive treatment “outside the insurance network”. It would also help provide fair pay to front-line hospital workers and caregivers, especially during COVID-19.
The fourth initiative is the Invest in Education Act. County verification is due on August 21 and also needs 11,833 verified signatures to move forward. The proposition would be a step forward in providing teachers and students the resources they need in schools.
The initiative argues: “Arizona spends $800M less on education than it did a decade ago. With cuts to school funding, we’ve seen the worst teacher shortage in history, rising class sizes, and valuable school programs and services eliminated. This measure is right for the times- it both restores and past cuts and protects future funding.”
If the initiative passes, it would aim to improve job security among teachers and provide better wages.
Copyright 2020 KOLD News 13. All rights reserved.