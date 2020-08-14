TPD: Three suspects steal tobacco, threaten clerk at Circle K robbery

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Three people robbed a Tucson Circle K and threatened the clerk, according to the Tucson Police Department.
The TPD tweeted that the robbery happened at the Circle K on 2750 N. Tucson Blvd. and released photos of the incident.
The three suspects entered the store and started taking tobacco products while threatening to kill the clerk.
Officials are asking you to call 88-CRIME if you have any information on their identity. You can remain anonymous.
