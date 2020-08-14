Tucson school spends thousands on safety enhancements as it prepares to welcome students back

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - As Da Vinci Tree Academy prepares to welcome students back to the classroom on Monday, the principal is sending out a strong message.
“It is not safe and it is not recommended to return to school at this time,” said Principal Matt Roll.
So, we asked why this public, K-8 charter school is choosing to open its doors.
“Kids, if they are not coming here, kids would most likely be going into a daycare setting and daycares do a great job, but they just don’t have the resources that a school like ours has to set up all of these protective items for the kids.
Roll said while they are offering distance learning, about 45% of their students, which is about 80 kids, will be in class on Monday.
“Our kids have been inside for four or five months without any friends to play with. We want the kids to have that social experience while till remaining safe,” Roll said.
Roll said the staff has spent the last several months making modifications to classrooms. They even built cubicles.
“We can get socially closer to each other by putting up physical barriers that block any respiratory droplets or airborne particles of the virus,” Roll said.
Other changes include requiring face coverings, staggering pick-up and drop-off times, temperature checks every morning, upgraded air filtration and purification systems, and lots of hand sanitizer.
Roll said the school is burning through its savings to make these safety enhancements, but he said its the best use of the dollars.
“We have seven classrooms and if you break it down by class, it is somewhere between $15,000 to $20,000 as of this moment. We think by the time the year is over, we will have probably incurred $300,000 of extra costs in order to make this a reality,” Roll said.
Roll said they started on these safety enhancements in April, and they hope the time and money spent will pay off by keeping their students and staff healthy.
Copyright 2020 KOLD News 13. All rights reserved.