FIRST ALERT FORECAST: The heat continues with better storm chances for Tucson tomorrow evening.

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Records will be in jeopardy throughout the week with a daily chance for showers and thunderstorms.
TONIGHT: Mostly clear skies with overnight lows in the low 80s.
SUNDAY: Mainly sunny with a high of 108F. 30% chance for showers and storms (increasing throughout the evening).
MONDAY: A high of 108F under mostly sunny skies. Excessive heat warning expires at 8PM. 10% chance for showers and storms.
TUESDAY: Mostly sunny skies with a high of 109F. 10% chance for showers and storms.
WEDNESDAY: Mainly sunny with a high of 108F. 10% chance for showers and storms.
THURSDAY: Partly cloudy with a high of 107F. 30% chance of storms.
FRIDAY: Partly cloudy with a high of 105F. 30% chance for showers and storms.
SATURDAY: Mainly sunny with a high of 104F. 20% chance for showers and storms.
