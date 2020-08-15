FIRST ALERT FORECAST: The heat continues with better storm chances for Tucson tomorrow evening.

By Jaclyn Selesky | August 15, 2020 at 3:29 PM MST - Updated August 15 at 3:29 PM

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Records will be in jeopardy throughout the week with a daily chance for showers and thunderstorms.

TONIGHT: Mostly clear skies with overnight lows in the low 80s.

SUNDAY: Mainly sunny with a high of 108F. 30% chance for showers and storms (increasing throughout the evening).

MONDAY: A high of 108F under mostly sunny skies. Excessive heat warning expires at 8PM. 10% chance for showers and storms.

TUESDAY: Mostly sunny skies with a high of 109F. 10% chance for showers and storms.

WEDNESDAY: Mainly sunny with a high of 108F. 10% chance for showers and storms.

THURSDAY: Partly cloudy with a high of 107F. 30% chance of storms.

FRIDAY: Partly cloudy with a high of 105F. 30% chance for showers and storms.

SATURDAY: Mainly sunny with a high of 104F. 20% chance for showers and storms.

