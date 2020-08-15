Overnight lane restrictions for I-10, Ruthrauff

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Motorists on Interstate-10 and westbound frontage road near Routhrauff Road in Tucson should expect overnight lane restrictions over the weekend.
The following restrictions are planned for Aug. 16-18 from 9 p.m. to 5 a.m.:
- Sunday, Aug. 16: East- and westbound I-10 will be reduced to a single lane in each direction between Ruthrauff and Orange Grove Roads.
- Sunday, Aug. 16, and Monday, Aug. 17: The westbound frontage road will be reduced to a single lane between Ruthrauff and Sunset Roads.
- Tuesday, Aug. 18: Westbound I-10 will be reduced to two lanes between Prince and Ruthrauff Roads.
Motorists are expected to drive through the work zone with caution, slow down and watch for construction crews and equipment.
ADOT says the project will improve safety on both Ruthrauff Road, El Camino del Cerro and I-10.
ADOT will maintain access to businesses throughout the project. Chuck Huckleberry Loop will remain open.
