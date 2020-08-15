Popocatepetl volcano rumbles to life, Mexico

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Watch this! One of Mexico’s most prolific landmarks came to life on August 14, 2020.
El Popocateptl volcano, located southeast of Mexico City, began erupting massive plumes of gas and ash at around 7:30 a.m. that dispersed southeast, according to reports.
Mexico’s National Center for Disaster Prevention warned people to stay away from the volcanic area, saying it had observed more than 36 discharges within the last 24 hours.
The legend of Popocatepetl
Aztec legends tell the story of a beautiful princess who fell in love with one of her father’s warriors. Her name was Iztaccihuati.
The emperor sent the warrior to war, promising his daughter he would return safely.
Presuming he would never return, the emperor told his daughter that her true love had perished in battle, and Iztaccihuati died of a broken heart.
When the warrior returned from war, he discovered the princess had died in grief. He took her body to a special place near the ancient city of Tenochtitlan.
There, he kneeled by her grave awaiting his own demise as the Gods covered both their bodies in snow.
The warriors name was Popocatepetl.
