Possible bomb threat in East Tucson, 22nd and Harrison

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - 22nd Street is closed off east to west in front of the Fry’s shopping plaza on the intersection with Harrison, in east Tucson.
Although it has not been confirmed, authorities are looking at possible threat from an explosive device.
A suspicious item was seen at the store, but it has not been identified. An Explosive Ordinance Disposal unit is currently on-scene investigate.
There are no suspects or injuries at this time.
