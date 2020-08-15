Sculpture stolen from Hacienda del Sol recovered

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - On Aug. 14, authorities were finally able to recover a sculpture that was stolen from Hacienda del Sol Resort on May 31, 2020.
Detectives with the Pima County Sheriff’s Department Community Problems Unit received information that the statue was hidden inside a storage unit on East Tanque Verde Road.
A warrant was served at Right Space Storage, and the statue was finally recovered after more than two months of searching.
The sculpture, named “Angelica” is a creation of a local sculptor, John Benedict, and was being displayed as a free drive-through exhibition at the Guest Ranch when it disappeared in May.
56-year-old Kelly Feldman was arrested and charged with a felony charge of theft.
Detectives thank everyone who shared information about the sculpture being stolen. They say getting the word out was an important part of the investigation and its recovery.
“Angelica” will be returned to its owner.
