Tucson Pride 2020 going virtual

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Tucson Pride is taking its annual October celebration online.
The Tucson Pride board said it carefully monitored COVID-19 guidelines and recommendations from local and state authorities before making its decision.
“With the support of Arizona Virtual Pride and our community, we are looking forward to bringing a quality virtual event this October we hope you will find engaging and entertaining.”
The virtual event is set for Oct. 24, 2020.
As any [other] Pride festival, the virtual event will feature a variety of partnerships with nonprofit organizations, performances, panels and LGBTQ history highlights.
“While the pandemic has forced our community to adapt, Pride can never truly be canceled,” said Sam Cloud, President of Tucson Pride. “Pride lives in the heart of the community,”
The all-day event will be hosted by Tucson Pride Royalty, Lucinda Holliday and Justin Deeper-Love. Details on the event will be published within the upcoming weeks.
Tucson Pride has also partnered up with Amazon to raise funds for the event. To help out, you can login to your own Amazon accounts, choose Tucson Lesbian and Gay Alliance as your charity and begin shopping.
Amazon will donate 5 percent of the purchased items’ price directly to Tucson Pride.
For more information about the virtual event, visit tucsonpride.org.
