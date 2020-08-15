Update: suspicious device investigation at east Tucson Fry’s plaza

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - On Aug 15, authorities responded to the Fry’s Market Plaza on the intersection of 22nd Street and Harrison Road after reports of a suspicious device in the store.
22nd Street was closed off, east and west, in front of the shopping center in east Tucson.
The scene is now cleared up, but a bomb squad unit was on scene assessing the situation. The device was not a bomb.
TPD’s Explosive Ordinance Disposal Unit removed the item and has taken for further examination.
There were no injuries during the incident and no suspects have been found at this time.
