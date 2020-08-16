Arizona State Parks rangers to answer questions about their jobs in live chat tomorrow

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Ever wondered what it’s like to be an Arizona State Parks ranger? All you have to do is just ask!
Jackie and Jody are two passionate rangers who can answer all questions about parks, plants and wildlife.
You can get your questions answered by sending an email to askaranger@azstateparks.gov and a park ranger will get to back to you.
Your question may even be featured in LIVE Coffee with a Ranger chats on Facebook and Instagram.
To learn more about frequently asked questions, click HERE.
Copyright 2020 KOLD News 13. All rights reserved.