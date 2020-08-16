TEP reports multiple outages in Tucson area

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Tucson Electric Power is reporting multiple power outages on Sunday afternoon.
1727 customers are currently without power on north Oracle Rd. Crews are currently being dispatched.
87 customers in west Tucson are currently without power. An investigation is pending and crews are gathering information.
83 customers are experiencing outages near Ruthrauff Rd and La Cholla Blvd. Crews are gathering information and an investigation is pending.
872 customers have had power restored near 4th Avenue and Cushing Street after what crews say was due to equipment damage. 809 customers are still without power.
146 customers are experiencing an outage near Grant Rd. and Stone Ave. Officials are still gathering information.
277 customers are without power near Valencia and Mission Road. Officials are gathering information.
