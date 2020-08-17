ACTION DAYS: Excessive heat expected through Wednesday

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - The KOLD First Alert Weather Team has issued Action Days for Monday, Aug. 17-19, because of excessive heat in the forecast.
An excessive heat warning is in effect through Wednesday at 8 p.m.
Tropical moisture could return by Thursday, boosting storm chances through the weekend.
MONDAY: A high of 109 under mostly sunny skies. Excessive heat warning continues. 10% chance for showers and storms.
TONIGHT: Mostly clear with overnight lows in the low 80s.
TUESDAY: 10% chance for showers and storms. Mostly sunny skies with a high of 109. Excessive heat warning in place.
WEDNESDAY: 10% chance for showers and storms. Mainly sunny with a high of 109. Excessive heat warning expires at 8 p.m.
THURSDAY: 20% chance of storms. Partly cloudy with a high of 107.
FRIDAY: 30% chance for showers and storms. Partly cloudy with a high of 104.
SATURDAY: 30% chance for showers and storms. Mainly sunny with a high of 104.
SUNDAY: 20% chance for showers and storms. Mainly sunny with a high of 106.
