COMMENTARY: Shop while supporting your local community

I wandered into my first thrift store in 2014 when I was a junior in college. It was a tiny, cramped store full of random treasures. I left that store, which supports veterans, with a shirt that I still wear to this day! From that point on, I slowly started checking out the thrift stores in my hometown and anywhere I traveled. Thrifting wasn’t considered “cool” yet so I mostly kept this newfound hobby to myself. Thankfully, thrift shopping is more widely accepted now that more people are informed about the benefits of shopping secondhand.