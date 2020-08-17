Earthquakes felt along California-Mexico border

SAN DIEGO (AP) - Residents of cities near California's border with Mexico have felt a series of earthquakes.
The quakes were centered in a remote area of Baja California about 75 miles south of the border.
The U.S. Geological Survey says a magnitude 5.1 quake occurred at 8:30 a.m. on Monday, Aug. 17, and there have been several with smaller magnitudes.
The quakes have been felt across San Diego and Imperial counties and elsewhere in Southern California.
