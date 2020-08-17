Earthquakes felt along California-Mexico border

Earthquakes felt along California-Mexico border
Several earthquakes in Baja California were felt in Southern California on Monday, Aug. 17. (Source: U.S. Geological Survey)
By Associated Press | August 17, 2020 at 12:36 PM MST - Updated August 17 at 12:37 PM

SAN DIEGO (AP) - Residents of cities near California's border with Mexico have felt a series of earthquakes.

The quakes were centered in a remote area of Baja California about 75 miles south of the border.

The U.S. Geological Survey says a magnitude 5.1 quake occurred at 8:30 a.m. on Monday, Aug. 17, and there have been several with smaller magnitudes.

The quakes have been felt across San Diego and Imperial counties and elsewhere in Southern California.

(Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.)