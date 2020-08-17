Wildfire burning in the Tortolita Mountains

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - There was a fire burning in the Tortolita Mountains on Monday, Aug. 17.
According to Arizona State Forestry, crews will attack the fire from the ground and air. The Northwest Fire District said the blaze is north of The Ritz-Carlton Dove Mountain.
The Marana Police Department initially said it was a controlled burn in a Facebook post but it later removed the post.
According to the ADEQ, there are no controlled burns scheduled for today.
As of 5 p.m., there was no word on the cause or size of the fire.
The Tortolita Mountains are northwest of Tucson and north of Oro Valley and Marana.
