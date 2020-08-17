FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Excessive heat continues!

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Drier air moves in as we head into the work week, but then it is looking like we could tap into some tropical moisture by next Thursday, which will give us a boost in our storm chances through next weekend.
MONDAY: A high of 109F under mostly sunny skies. Excessive heat warning continues. 10% chance for showers and storms.
TONIGHT: Mostly clear with overnight lows in the low 80s.
TUESDAY: 10% chance for showers and storms. Mostly sunny skies with a high of 109F. Excessive heat warning in place.
WEDNESDAY: 10% chance for showers and storms. Mainly sunny with a high of 109F. Excessive heat warning expires at 8pm.
THURSDAY: 20% chance of storms. Partly cloudy with a high of 107F.
FRIDAY: 30% chance for showers and storms. Partly cloudy with a high of 104F.
SATURDAY: 30% chance for showers and storms. Mainly sunny with a high of 104F.
SUNDAY: 20% chance for showers and storms. Mainly sunny with a high of 106F.
