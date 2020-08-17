Fry’s offers discounts for Arizona educators, parents on Wednesdays

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Fry’s Food Stores in Arizona are offering educators and “honorary” educators back-to-school discounts.
Parent, teachers and school administrators will save 10% on general merchandise, including school and craft supplies, toys, games, sporting goods, housewares, apparel and electronics.
To receive the Teachers and Honorary Teachers discount, customers can shop in-store at Fry’s or via Fry’s Pickup using their shopper’s card on any Wednesday through Sept. 9 and simply request the discount at checkout.
“There’s always an exciting energy in our stores during back-to-school season—and this year is no exception,” said Christina Groth, VP of merchandising. “During these challenging and uncertain times, the enthusiasm for education that we’ve experienced from teachers, school administrators and parents alike has been uplifting. We’re thrilled to offer this exclusive discount to teachers and ‘honorary teachers’ as a way to show our gratitude for all they’re doing for their students and our communities.”
For more information on the Teachers and Honorary Teachers Discount, visit frysfood.com.
