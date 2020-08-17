Fry’s offers discounts for Arizona educators, parents on Wednesdays

“There’s always an exciting energy in our stores during back-to-school season—and this year is no exception,” said Christina Groth, VP of merchandising. “During these challenging and uncertain times, the enthusiasm for education that we’ve experienced from teachers, school administrators and parents alike has been uplifting. We’re thrilled to offer this exclusive discount to teachers and ‘honorary teachers’ as a way to show our gratitude for all they’re doing for their students and our communities.”