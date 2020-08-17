Historic Frank Lloyd Wright spiral house sells for $7.25 million

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - A multimillion-dollar historic Frank Lloyd Wright property in the Arcadia neighborhood is officially off the market and the buyers are planning to preserve the home, according to KTAR News.
The David and Gladys Wright House was sold for $7.25 million to Benson Botsford LLC, who plans on restoring and preserving the mid-century contemporary home.
The 5.9 acre property near 54th Street and Camelback Road was designed by the famous architect Frank Lloyd Wright for his son and daughter-in-law in 1952.
The property was sold by Russ Lyon Sotheby’s International Realty. Listing agent Bob Hassett said the goal of the sale was to find somebody who would preserve the property, KTAR News reported.
“We had several offers over the past few years, but the buyers always wanted to only tear down the house and build all new ones,” Hassett said in a press release.
The 2,533-square-foot house has three bedrooms and four bathrooms. It was one of the last homes that Wright designed before his death in 1959. The property also features a rooftop deck with stunning views of Camelback Mountain.
The home had been on the market since September of 2018, when the initial asking price was $12.95 million.
