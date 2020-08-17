Local DJ provides water for the homeless

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Deejays Against Hunger celebrated its annual “No Dehydration Day” event Sunday, Aug. 16, by handing out water bottles to the Tucson homeless community.
Teaming up with local sponsors and live-streaming shows for donations, DJ Jahmar and his organization were able to gather over 4,000 bottles of water with the goal of providing five bottles for those in need.
Covering Santa Rita Park, Mansfield Park and other known homeless hangout spots including shelters and soup kitchens, the group wanted to make sure that those most vulnerable to the heat were taken care of.
“It doesn’t take a million dollars to help your community,” said Jahmar Anthony, CEO of Deejays Against Hunger. “It just takes strong will and saying ‘You know what? We’re gonna do something’ because every little thing matters, from water, to socks, to soap, even to masks. Everything matters and sometimes you can help your community by just doing something. It doesn’t gotta be a big huge thing.”
Jahmar said his organization also hosts events where they hand out food to the homeless and masks to those in need.
If you’d like to get involved or donate to support their cause, you can find them on Facebook at https://www.facebook.com/deejaysagainsthunger/
Copyright 2020 KOLD News 13. All rights reserved.