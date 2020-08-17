Man died inside pipe at aquatic center in Scottsdale overnight

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - A rescue mission turned into a recovery operation after a man died inside a pipe at the Eldorado Aquatic & Fitness Center in Scottsdale overnight.
Arizona Family reported that Scottsdale firefighters were called to the scene at about 1 a.m. Monday for a confined-space rescue. According to the Scottsdale Police Department, an officer heard the man screaming. Crews were not able to save the man. That operation shifted to a recovery at about 3 a.m.
Aerial video showed a crane lifting a pipe that's part of a water slide.
It’s not clear what the man was doing at the Aquatic Center or how he came to be was in the pipe.
The incident is under investigation.
