Pima County supervisors delay restaurant fee increase

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - As local restaurants continue to struggle with restrictions and losses due to COVID-19, the Pima County Board of Supervisors voted Monday August 17 to delay a planned increase for permit fees.
Supervisors approved the fee increase as part of a schedule passed in 2016 to cover costs of county restaurant inspectors. They are also responsible for enforcing safety standards to help prevent the spread of COVID-19.
The supervisors’ action delays the final increase of 25 percent this year. The increased costs were partially offset by the Restaurant Incentive Program, which allows restaurants to save up to 25 percent on their permit fees by donating to a food bank and adopting other healthy food practices. This program is not affected, and restaurants can still apply for the savings.
Businesses that already have paid the higher fee will be credited.
