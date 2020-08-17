Police arrest Sierra Vista man for alleged kidnapping, sexual assault

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - The Sierra Vista Police Department arrested a man on charges including kidnapping, sexual assault and weapons misconduct.
After a short standoff, the SVPD Tactical Unit arrested 39-year-old Sierra Vista resident Michael Melchor, Saturday morning, Aug. 15.
Officials responded to the 700 block of Little Bear Drive when a 911 caller reported a relative had sent out a social media message requesting “help” the previous evening.
SVPD detectives conducted a search warrant at the residence that same day and retrieved evidence to support charges against Melchor. Melchor was also the subject of a previously issued court order prohibiting him from having any contact with the victim in this case.
Melchor was booked into the Cochise County Jail for kidnapping, sexual assault, weapons misconduct and violation of a court order. He is being held on a $25,000 bond.
Anyone with information relevant to this case is asked to contact SVPD Detective Thomas Ransford at (520) 452-7500.
Copyright 2020 KOLD News 13. All rights reserved.