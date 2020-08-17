Rural areas could face challenges during fall and winter

Drive times to get care can often be much longer than urban areas and smaller hospitals serve large geographic regions. It’s a problem many in rural areas have faced before the pandemic. The Robert Graham Center estimates by 2030, Arizona will need nearly two-thousand more physicians to keep up with demand. Derksen said the Arizona surge line and telehealth have helped ease some of the burden on healthcare systems, but rural areas still face challenges—especially as we enter the fall and winter.