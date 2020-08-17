TPD searching for missing vulnerable adult

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Tucson Police are asking for assistance in locating 69-year-old Ronald Bryenton who was last seen at 11 a.m. near Banner South this morning.
He was last seen wearing a black t-shirt, khaki shorts, brown shoes, a khaki-colored baseball cap with a navy blue brim.
Ronald can be described as being 5′6″, weighing 160 pounds, has a thin build, and has blue eyes.
Authorities are asked to please call 911 immediately if spotted.
