Tucson authorities looking for suspect from fatal shooting on Speedway

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Authorities are looking for a suspect in a fatal shooting that happened Saturday, Aug. 15.
The Tucson Police Department said Robert C. Detwiler, 33, was found shot at an apartment complex in the 8600 block of East Speedway Boulevard, which is near North Camino Seco.
The TPD said Detwiler died at a local hospital.
According to witnesses, Detwiler got into an argument with a man in the courtyard of the apartment complex before the shooting.
The TPD said the suspect fled the area on foot.
Anyone with information is asked to call 88-CRIME.
