Tucson woman treated at hospital after javelina attack

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - A Tucson woman is recovering from a javelina attack that left a six inch gash on her leg, according to the Arizona Game and Fish Department.
Mark Hart with AZGFD said the 29-year-old woman was walking her dog around midnight in the Catalina Foothills when she saw six javelina.
Hart said one of the javelina charged her.
“Javelina don’t see very well, but they smell very well. When they smell a dog, they smell a K9 and interpret it as a coyote and so they react very instinctively,” Hart said.
Hart said the woman was treated for the gash on her leg at Northwest Hospital. She was also given a rabies vaccine as a precaution.
“This is the worst injury this year,” Hart said.
Hart said the great Tucson area typically sees about two or three injuries from javelina a year.
“Bites to humans as a consequence of a dog and javelina interaction are the second leading cause of javelina bites, the first being feedings,” Hart said.
Hart said as people walk early in the morning or late at night to escape the heat, they need to remember that is when wildlife is most active.
When it comes to javelina, “If you see them, go the other way. If you can pick your dog up, you are probably better off than trying to get between it and the javelina because you will surely get bit,” Hart said.
Hart said when it comes across javelina, he claps his hands loudly because they do not like loud noise.
“They wouldn’t take too well to being sprayed with a garden hose either,” Hart said.
