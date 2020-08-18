Air quality declines as fires burn in Arizona, surrounding states

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - The Bighorn fire might be put out, but another recently sparked in the Tortolita Mountains. Air quality in Southern Arizona is being affected.
The Westridge is burning close to 500 acres in the Tortolitas. Black smoke from fire could be seen in Tucson yesterday. The cause is still unknown, but Arizona State Forestry said the remote nature of the fire means aircraft are “eyes in the sky,” though crews are making progress.
Multiple fires are also burning in surrounding states. While their flames might not be visible, the haze from them is.
“This year is particularly challenging because we haven’t had a lot of rain,” said Beth Gorman, with the Pima County Department of Environmental Quality (PDEQ).
PDEQ’s air monitors showed much of the Tucson area in the “moderate” zone, meaning people withlung and heart conditions should limit their exposure outdoors. Gorman said if you’re smelling smoke, you’re breathing it.
“We’re definitely seeing haze from the wildfires,” she said.
The USDA said wildfire smoke, could change immune function—and make people more susceptible to respiratory infections like COVID-19. One study suggests smoke could make COVID-19 symptoms worse.
PDEQ said an in-home air purifier could also help those who are sensitive, clearing at least one room with cleaner air.
