COVID-19 changing the way Americans travel

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - The COVID-19 pandemic has changed the way Americans travel. According to the international air transportation association, the airline industry could lose $113 billion dollars this year, meanwhile RV sales are booming across the country, including in our own backyard.
“This is just a great alternative for families to travel safely,” said Devin Murphy the Owner of Freedom RV.
Devin murphy has owned Freedom RV for 18 years. He says since the pandemic began, his sales have doubled and their turnover rate has skyrocketed. Normally an RV can sit at the dealership or a couple of months now, they’re sold in less than 48 hours.
“The RV industry has completely changed,” said Devin. “We have gone from having older retired families buying RV’s to a lot of newer and younger families buying RV’s.”
“A lot of younger families around my age a lot of people are finding out they can afford one what a lot of people don’t know if you can finance up to 17 years,” said Joseph Murphy, Devin’s son and a Salesman at the dealership.
Joseph has two young kids and says taking his kids RVing has helped them during the pandemic.
“It gets them away from the tv and stuff,” said Joseph. “Being outdoors is probably one of the best things you can do for a kid.”
Another reason they say there has been an increase in sales is people realizing if they can work from home, they can also work from an RV.
Both Devin and Jospeh say the safest way to travel during the pandemic is in an RV because you and your family can self-isolate.
“You’re avoiding hotels you’re avoiding airplanes any kind of public transport,” said Joseph. “You have your refrigerator pantry got your own bed sheets everything in an RV is self-contained.”
“Families want something to do to be able to get out of the house and that’s what were there for,” said Devin.
