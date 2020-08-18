eegee’s raises $120,000 for Tucson-area charities

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Three Tucson-area charities received a huge shot in the arm Tuesday, Aug. 18, thanks to the annual fundraising drive by eegee’s.
eegee’s said $120,000 will be split evenly between Literacy Connects, the Diaper Bank of Southern Arizona and the Autism Society of Southern Arizona.
In June, eegee’s kicked off its annual Charity Coupon Card program by offering more than $60 in savings for only $12.
The coronavirus pandemic has proven to be a difficult time for many, especially nonprofits. Not only are charities being called on more to help struggling families, they are also dealing with a drop in fundraising.
“During COVID-19 we have seen a significant increase in requests for diapers, and we have received many requests from communities that are in dire need of our services,” said Diaper Bank CEO Shannon Robert. “We will be using the eegee’s grant funds to support program outreach to severely underserved areas of Arizona.”
To donate to the Diaper Bank, click HERE.
Literacy Connects said it will use the funds to support online learning for its students.
“As a result of COVID-19 we have had to move all of our classes online,” said Literacy Connects Director of Development Sabrina Lobato-Gonzales. “We will use the funds to be able to help our students to continue to learn remotely. We are having to adapt our programs to serve our students and the community.”
You can donate to Literacy Connects by clicking HERE.
The Autism Society of Southern Arizona has also taken its programming online.
“In the middle of a global health crisis, children and youth affected by autism and their families need our help more than ever,” said Executive Director Brie Seward. “These children are especially vulnerable to the physical, mental and social effects of the pandemic. Through innovation and new online virtual reality programming, ASSA has introduced online parent training, support groups, and youth activity meetups for families while they shelter in place.”
To donate to the Autism Society of Southern Arizona, click HERE.
eegee’s Charity Coupon Card program started in 1997. Along with a monthly coin canister program, the company has raised more than $3 million for the Tucson community.
“We are thrilled that the size of the Coupon Card donation was not negatively affected by the pandemic and that the donations are helping these three charities continue to provide services,” said eegee’s CEO Ron Petty. “They rely on these funds more than ever, and it’s wonderful to report that the community came out to support them.”
