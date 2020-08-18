Electricity cooperative serving parts of four counties asks members to conserve energy

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - The power cooperative that serves electricity to parts of four southeastern Arizona counties is asking its members to conserve energy during the afternoons and evenings to avoid having to “implement its energy curtailment plan.”
The Sulphur Springs Valley Electric Cooperative posted the request on its Facebook page, Tuesday, Aug. 18, asking customers to conserve energy between 3 p.m. and 8 p.m. Tuesday and Wednesday.
Tips to conserve energy include turning up thermostats by a few degrees and not using any household appliances such as dishwashers, washing machines, dryers, etc., during hours posted.
The post explained that there is a possibility there may not be sufficient energy to meet overall demand, because of the extreme heat in the west, which has also led to rolling blackouts in California.
According to its Facebook page, SSVEC is a non-profit, member-owned distribution cooperative providing energy to more than 50,000 services. The cooperative’s service territory covers parts of Cochise, Graham, Pima and Santa Cruz Counties and includes the communities of Sierra Vista, Huachuca City, Patagonia, Elfrida, Benson, St. David, Bowie, San Simon, Willcox, Sonoita and Pearce-Sunsites.
