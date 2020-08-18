Fact Finders: “Hundreds of thousands” of fraud claims flagged by AZDES

“As part of its increased fraud detection efforts, DES closed accounts with suspicious account information and activity located out of state. The majority of claims identified are believed to be fraudulent. Whenever additional fraud detection and prevention measures are put into place, there will be a small portion of individuals eligible for benefits who may be impacted by these measures. These individuals will still be able to access benefits. Impacted cardholders who believe they are eligible for benefits should contact DES directly at AZUIFraud@azdes.gov. Once a case is validated as not being fraudulent, a new card will be issued to the claimant and the funds will be reloaded.”