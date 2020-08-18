Health professionals urge parents to vaccinate children as routine shots plummet during pandemic

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Parents are being encouraged to get their children vaccinated as health officials see a decline during COVID-19. PCC, a pediatric electronic health records company, found measles, mumps and rubella shots dropped by 50 percent from February to April.
“Our main concern, as far as public health, is of course having some sort of other type of outbreak kind of happen concurrently with what we’re dealing with,” said Crystal Rambaud, the vaccine-preventable diseases program manager for the Pima County Health Department. “Very problematic and very difficult to deal with.”
Michele Bennett is a local elementary school nurse who has been reminding parents that vaccines are required.
"Please go get them, because if you haven't yet, they will need those to enter school," she said.
Parents must get their child vaccinated even if they don't plan to return to the physical classroom.
Rambaud said the Arizona Department of Health Services isn’t giving much leniency to children who don’t get vaccinated. She explained a child may experience a delay returning to school until they get their immunizations.
"Even kids who are engaged in school for virtual, they also would not get to continue school indefinitely if they don't get vaccinated," Rambaud said.
Some parents may have concerns about bringing their child to the pediatrician’s office but Rambaud said many safety measures are in place such as limiting the number of people in waiting rooms, having people wait outside and increased cleaning and barriers.
“I mean there are so many things providers in the community are doing to help families feel safe,” she said.
