Home in Tanque Verde neighborhood damaged by fire

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - A home on Tucson’s far-east side was damaged by an early-morning fire on Tuesday, Aug. 18.
According to information from the Rural-Metro Fire Department, the fire happened at about 1:30 a.m. in the 11000 block of East Sundance Drive, near Tanque Verde Road and Conestoga Avenue.
No one was in the home at the time of the fire.
The fire grew quickly and firefighters had to get out of the house and change from offensive to defensive tactics for safety.
At least one person was displaced by the fire.
The cause is under investigation.
