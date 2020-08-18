Kenyan farmers suffer losses after locust infestation

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Farmers in Turkana, Kenya are suffering major losses after an infestation of locusts severely damaged their crops- and their livelihoods.
Swarms of locusts began to spread through farmlands right before harvest season- so everything they destroyed will greatly impact Kenya’s future food supply.
“If the locusts have come later, when the crops were ready, at least I could have harvested some food for my family,” said Joseph Tirkwel, a farmer in Turkana who has been severely impacted. “That would have been more bearable. Now I don’t know what to do.”
Turkana has been experiencing severe droughts since 2016. Adding this to the infestations further catalyzes the problem.
“Everything is gone now,” said Lochum Ekiru, a local farmer in the area. Ekiru was depending on the harvest to feed his family and send his children to school.
The United Nation’s Food and Agriculture Organization has launched an operation in response to the situation in Kenya.
According the the U.N., over 600,000 hectares have been contained against the infestations. That’s well over 2,300 square miles of farm land.
But the new concern is that there could be a resurgence of locusts towards the end of 2020.
As of mid-August, new sightings of immature swarms have been spotted throughout multiple regions in Kenya.
