PCC loaning laptops & hotspots to students for the fall semester. Here’s how to apply.

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Pima Community College has purchased hundreds of laptops, hotspots and tablets for students who are transitioning to virtual and online learning this fall.
The semester starts Wednesday, August 19 for Pima Community College.
Due to the coronavirus pandemic, most classes will be virtual, which is live classroom interaction on a video conference like Zoom, or online. Those are web-based classed specially designed to meet the needs of students who can work independently and need the flexibility with coursework.
For courses that require face-to-face interaction, like nursing or automotive technology, there will be PPE for faculty and students. Everyone going on campus will be required to have their temperatures taken before entering. PCC said those courses will be in a hybrid model.
Because of the emphasis on virtual and online learning, PCC spent $2.6 million on 2,075 laptops, tablets, and hotspots for students to borrow through the library if they don’t own their own computers. The equipment will be available for each student to use for the entire fall semester.
According to a PCC spokesperson, 770 students have applied for the equipment. As of last Friday, 626 have been approved.
You can apply by logging into to your MyPima account or through the library system on the PCC website.
