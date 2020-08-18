PCSD voices concerns over rubber bullets after Board of Supervisors condemns use for law enforcement

The Pima County Sheriff’s Department shares the concerns of the Board of Supervisors about the possibility for unintended injuries from the use of “rubber bullets.” The use of less lethal impact projectiles by the Pima County Sheriff’s Department is limited to very specific high-risk activities and only used by specially trained personnel. Less lethal tools provide a valuable intermediate level of force within our force options. The Pima County Sheriff’s Department uses less lethal impact projectiles on an extremely infrequent and very limited basis. We only use them when doing so would mitigate the potential need for a higher level of force and would reduce the potential for greater risk of injuries to the public and our personnel. Since 2010, the department has used less lethal projectiles only 13 times to bring dangerous incidents to a peaceful resolution. Properly used, they are a valuable tool for law enforcement.

