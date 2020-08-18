PCSD voices concerns over rubber bullets after Board of Supervisors condemns use for law enforcement

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) -The Pima County Board of Supervisors approved a resolution that condemns law enforcement from using rubber bullets. Today the Pima County Sheriff’s Department chimed in to voice their concern on the issue.
A prominent part of the resolution was that rubber bullets “injure innocent people’s eyes”, according to memorandum. While they are designed to be non-lethal, they can cause life-altering injuries, including blindness.
The American Academy of Ophthalmology called on law enforcement agencies to end the use of this tactic, as stated in the memorandum.
The PCSD supported the notion because of concern for unintended injuries. The department said the use of “less lethal impact projectiles” is used only on a limited basis. The PCSD said they have only used them 13 times since 2010 bring dangerous incidents to a peaceful resolution.
PCSD said when they are properly used, they are a valuable tool for law enforcement, but they are limited to high-risk activities by specially trained personnel.
The PCSD released the official statement below:
Copyright 2020 KOLD News 13. All rights reserved.