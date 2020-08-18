Phoenix man arrested for six counts of sexual abuse

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - On August 18, a man in Phoenix was arrested on six counts of Sexual Abuse and one count of Assault.
Police arrested 51-year-old Chandulal Dhanani based on investigations that occurred between January 2019 and June 2020.
Reports say Dhanini, a hotel manager, was sexually abusing women while recruiting staff. Four of the incidents for which he is being held accountable accuse him of inappropriately touching women while conducting job interviews.
Another incident involves an encounter with a female guest at one of the establishments he managed.
Dhanini’s investigation is on going. Authorities are asking anyone with information concerning these incidents to contact the Phoenix Police Department at (602) 262-6151.
Individuals who prefer to remain anonymous can contact Silent Witness at 480-WITNESS.
