2020 Primary Election results show historic ballot-by-mail participation

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - The Secretary of State office reported close to 88 percent of voters cast early ballots in the 2020 Primary Election, according to official results certified by Arizona Secretary of State Katie Hobbs on Aug. 17, 2020.
The results show the turnout reached a historic 36.45 percent.
The canvass is posted on the Secretary of State’s website HERE.
The table below provides a breakdown of ballots cast by political party:
The Secretary’s office says every ballot-by-mail is authenticated through a rigorous signature verification process conducted by trained election officials.
“Voters can verify whether their ballot has been sent to them, and whether it has been accepted by their county elections department after it has been mailed back,” said Secretary of State Katie Hobbs. “Every ballot is tracked and audited before and after every election.”
All ballots must be stored in a secure area with limited access and tracked in a secure database.
For more information about voting in the upcoming General Election, visit www.Arizona.Vote.
Copyright 2020 KOLD News 13. All rights reserved.