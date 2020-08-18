Sahuarita bus drivers remain hard at work during students’ remote learning

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - As schools begin a school year unlike any they've experienced before, many districts have their bus drivers doing other tasks as students learn from home.
While some drivers are working in the office or helping custodial and maintenance teams, drivers in the Sahuarita Unified School District are busy running their routes.
The district is currently launching a new three-tier route system, which officials said will make bus routes faster and more efficient once students head back into the classroom.
Officials believe it will make transportation more COVID-friendly, too.
Through the new system, SUSD will be reducing the number of students on the bus at one time and working to prevent germs from spreading from school to school.
“The majority of our buses will only be going to one school site now. That way we won’t be mixing multiple different schools and students on the bus,” SUSD Transportation Director Mike Fiesler said.
Fiesler said COVID-19 changes don't stop there.
Once in-person learning begins again:
- Students/drivers will be required to wear face masks at all times on the bus
- The two seats closest to the driver will always be kept empty
- There will be assigned seating.
- Electrostatic sanitizing of the buses will take place in the morning and at night
- Drivers will use disinfectant sprays between routes
Copyright 2020 KOLD News 13. All rights reserved.