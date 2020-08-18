Scottsdale police identify man who died in water slide pipe

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. (AP) - Authorities say a homeless man was the person who died after getting stuck in a pipe at a Scottsdale aquatic center.
Scottsdale police identified the victim on Tuesday, Aug. 18, as 31-year-old Ryan Kelly.
Police say an officer on patrol heard faint calls for help early Monday morning. After a search, officers determined the calls were coming from the locked Eldorado Aquatic and Fitness Center.
Police say Kelly apparently climbed over the center’s fence and managed to crawl inside of the large cylindrical steel center support of one of the water slides where he became stuck. He was later pronounced dead at the scene.
The Maricopa County Medical Examiner will determine the cause of death.
