Suspect on the run in Marana prompts school, office lockdown

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Police are searching for at least one person who left a stolen car near Marana townhall and took off running.
Officials with the Marana Police Department said a man crashed a stolen car in front of the building and ran north. Marana Middle School, Estes Elementary School, MCAT High School and MUSD offices on Grier Road went on a brief lockdown as a safety precaution but that has since been lifted, according to a statement from the school district.
No one has been arrested but police said there’s no danger to the public.
